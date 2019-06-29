Home Nation

Rising air pollution discussed in Lok Sabha, government pitches for containing vehicular emission

Government says that days with good air quality have been on the rise in the past three years

Published: 29th June 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Pollution, Factories

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The issue of dangerous levels of air pollution was flagged by members in Lok Sabha. The government on Friday claimed that there has been nearly a 15 per cent decline in particulate matter 2.5 and 10 levels in Delhi in the last three years and that the number of days with ‘good air’ quality has also been on the rise.

Raising the issue Suresh Kodikunnil, Congress member from Kerala said that one out of every seven deaths in India is attributable to air pollution and asked if the government was aware of this.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the government was aware of the situation and pointed out that vehicle pollution needs to be contained for better results.

“Vehicle pollution has to be contained immediately… We are giving out clean fuel in Delhi from this year and entire country from the coming year. The peripheral highways have been built completely in 4 years. 60,000 vehicles now don’t have to come to Delhi to pass through,” he replied.

Speaking further the minister said that Badarpur thermal power plant has been closed and State coordination committees have been created.

All polluting industries now have online monitors and that emission level reports have to be submitted by them every 15 minutes.

“We are part of the global solution… In Delhi, the problem started from 2007 but was addressed only in 2014,” he added.

Manoj Tiwari, a lawmaker from Delhi said that in the city, Ayushmann Yojana had been stopped by Delhi government and hence had fallen in the health index.

Minister Ashwini Choubey said that on September 23, Ayushman Bharat was implemented and that since then around 50 crore people have benefited from it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp