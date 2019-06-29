Home Nation

Setback to Antagarh by-poll fixing scam probe: All accused refuse voice sampling to SIT 

The SIT had summoned them to its officer to record their voice sample on different dates. 

Published: 29th June 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Ajit Jogi

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi (File | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The four key accused — former CM Ajit Jogi, his son Amit, Puneet Gupta son-in-law of ex-CM Raman Singh and the then Congress candidate Manturam Pawar refused to offer their voice sampling to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2014 Antagarh by-poll fixing scam. The SIT had summoned them to its officer to record their voice sample on different dates. 

‘Thumbs down’ by the accused has apparently irked the SIT, which now decides to knock the doors of the court against all for not cooperating with the investigation.

“We will approach the court to get their voice samples” said the senior superintendent of police (Raipur) Arif H Sheikh. SIT team stated that the voice sample usually is obtained with consent and not forcibly. 
The accused had their own reasons for their refusal. Ajit Jogi and Amit didn’t go to the SIT office questioning the legal knowledge and understanding of the SIT.

“The notice by Stupid Investigation Team (Amit referred to SIT) for our voice sample is illegal and malicious (evil-intentioned). It can only be served after the available evidences and seized materials along with certified letters are mandatorily produced to me as per the Indian Evidence Act and Information Technology Act (Clause-65 B). It’s regretting the SIT didn’t have even the basic legal knowledge”, said Amit Jogi, who is also an advocate besides the state president of the regional outfit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J).

Diwakar Sinha, counsel for Puneet Gupta, said that they had challenged the constitution of the SIT in the high court, so there doesn’t arises any question on giving the voice sample. Similarly Pawar cited the issue is sub-juice and declined. While Ajit and Amit Jogi didn’t go to the SIT office but the remaining two visited. According to the SIT notice an FIR has been registered at Pandri police station by former Raipur mayor Kiranmayee Nayak and there is a pen drive carrying purported record of telephonic conversations of the accused. And voice sample are needed to verify the recorded talks. The FIR was registered under Section 171 (e) for bribery, 171 undue influence, 406 criminal breach of trust and 420 cheating and 120 criminal conspiracy. There were allegations that the BJP had “fixed” the polls in collusions with the Jogis. The then Congress candidate Pawar had abruptly withdrawn his name from the by-election and the BJP won the polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajit Jogi SIT Antagarh Antagarh by-poll fixing scam voice sampling
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp