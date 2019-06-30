Home Nation

12-year-old Maharashtra girl hangs self after watching suicide videos online

Around 4 pm on Saturday, the girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan by using an elastic rope at her home, the official said.

Published: 30th June 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

NAGPUR: A 12-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself here in Maharashtra after apparently watching suicide videos on YouTube, a police official said Sunday.

Shikha Rathod, a resident of Hansapuri area here, had seen some suicide-related YouTube videos on her father's mobile phone, he said.

She had also told about those videos to her mother, who never thought that the girl would end her life, he said.

Around 4 pm on Saturday, the girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan by using an elastic rope at her home, the official said.

Her younger sister saw her hanging and immediately informed their mother. The girl was rushed to a government hospital where she died while undergoing treatment, the official said.

The reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that an accidental death report was registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suicide Maharashtra girl YouTube videos
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp