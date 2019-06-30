Home Nation

Being gagged by senior leaders of Congress party, claim Rajasthan ministers

In the latest instance, Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi adjourned the house on Friday, not because of the opposition, but after a verbal dual with Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

Published: 30th June 2019 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Congress leaders and even Ministers in Rajasthan complain that they are being "gagged" by senior leaders, thus giving prominence to the "rift" in the party.

Dhariwal wanted to respond to the opposition's charge of corruption against the ruling party over sand mining mafia, but the Speaker did not allow him to speak.

When the minister asked why, Joshi lost his cool and invited him to conduct the proceedings instead.

"I will leave the house. You come and run it from here," he said.

Thereafter, the house was adjourned for half an hour and when it re-assembled, Rajendra Pareek was on the Speaker's chair.

Besides this, Health Minister Raghu Sharma was also not allowed to answer a question on National Health Mission recruitments which left him infuriated too.

"I am quite anguished that Speaker did not allow me to speak in the Assembly," said Sharma, who opened his heart in front of media saying as a minister, it was his duty to speak out on curbing acts of corruption.

Meanwhile, a Congress leader said: "We just don't feel like going to the state party office as uncertainty surrounds the place and we lose motivation... Confusion prevails as to who will share which rank in coming future with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot visiting Delhi in every alternate day."

On the first day of the Assembly session on Thursday, Pilot had gone to Delhi to meet central party leaders, triggering another round of speculation.

BJP MLA Satish Punia alleged that the entire working of the government is "in a mess because of the differences within the party".

"One leader doesn't want to trust the other leader. Hence, they are silencing the people around. Bureaucracy has also been left confused in this situation and they don't know how to work. Eventually, people are suffering in the state."

