Home Nation

Deepfakes powerful weapons in hands of miscreants: Experts

For the uninitiated, deepfakes are hyper-realistic media created with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). They show people saying or doing things that they did not say or do.

Published: 30th June 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Artificial Intelligence | ENS

Image used for representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Deepfakes, or videos or images that look surprisingly real, have already created ripples in the entertainment industry, but they also pose huge dangers to countries like India with a diverse population as miscreants could easily use these manipulated media to create rift among different communities, warn experts.

For the uninitiated, deepfakes are hyper-realistic media created with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). They show people saying or doing things that they did not say or do.

These digitally altered videos are far more dangerous than texts and regular photoshopped images carrying false or misleading information as much more people are likely to trust them.

"Deepfakes pose a special danger to democracies with large populations and lower literacy, especially those with a history of communal sensitivity," leading tech policy and media consultant Prasanto K. Roy told IANS.

"While images and videos have been engineered for yore, sometimes for harmless fun, deepfakes pose a real threat to the social fabric. Imagine a video that could look like real evidence of thoughts and intents of prominent authorities and celebrities," added Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).

In the hands of bad actors, such technology can be a really simple tool to spread misinformation, Ram said.

The DeepNude deepfake app that was shut down last week after experiencing massive traffic, allowed users to virtually "undress" women with a few clicks.

How real deepfakes appear could be easily gauged from the digitally altered video of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that went viral on Instagram earlier this month.

In the video, deepfake Zuck, as the character is being called, appears to be speaking to CBS News in which he was seen saying: "Imagine this for a second: One man, with total control of billions of people's stolen data, all their secrets, their lives, their futures."

"Nice redirect campaign, exposing 'deepfakes', when we all know this is the real truth," wrote one user on Instagram after watching the video.

"OMG! Tech has never been better... Way to go!" wrote another.

While the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app did not take down the video, Zuckerberg is reportedly considering to treat "deepfakes" and misinformation separately so that they could be tackled in a better way.

But experts believe that fighting deepfakes would be even tougher than tackling other forms of fake news.

According to a Pew Research Center report released this month, most adults in the US believe altered videos create a great deal of confusion about the facts of current issues and events. They also believe that the public should not be expected to know when a video or image has been altered or made up entirely.

So with deepfakes a situation can arise when people cannot believe what they see with their own eyes. On the other hand, they provide bad actors with what may appear as "evidence" to make false claims about some people or communities.

"Combating such disinformation campaigns can be really tough, and AI researchers are still out-surpassed by deepfakes. There are some automatic detection systems, but they are too early stage," Ram said.

"Deepfake tools can be banned here and there but they will be accessible. But some steps such as efforts to enhance tech and resources to identify and flag deepfakes could help," Roy added.

Social media companies should work with fact checking organisations as well as on technologies to flag such content as fake because it may not be possible to intercept, identify or take down messages or media content in current, encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram or Signal, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepfakes Artificial Intelligence CyberMedia Research
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp