Explosion at West Bengal's Meghdoot club building, no casualty

By PTI

SURI: An explosion severely damaged a club building in West Bengal's Birbhum district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

No casualty was reported in the blast that took place at 'Meghdoot' club near Mallarpur railway station. Police said the explosion blew away the roof of the single-storey building and damaged its walls.

The blast that occurred at around 2 am brought local people near the club. They found that fire was raging inside the damaged building. A fire tender arrived at the spot and doused the blaze.

District Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said, "Forensic experts have taken samples from the spot. A case has been registered." The TMC and the BJP blamed each other for the incident.

"The BJP men had stored explosives in the club, which went off," TMC district president Anubrata Mondal said. Birbhum BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, "It is the TMC which is is behind the explosion." The club officials were tight-lipped.