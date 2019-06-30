Home Nation

Rajnath Singh, Jagan Mohan Reddy review infra projects, Navy plans at Eastern Naval Command

Singh arrived here by a special aircraft Saturday and held a meeting with the chief minister and officials of the state and district administration.

Published: 30th June 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was presented with a guard of honour after his arrival in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was presented with a guard of honour after his arrival in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the ongoing infrastructure projects and proposals of the Indian Navy at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in the state.

Singh arrived here by a special aircraft Saturday and held a meeting with the chief minister and officials of the state and district administration.

He also reviewed the progress of infrastructure projects, a government release said. The Union minster directed the naval officials to continue proactive civil-military synergies and cooperation to expedite the naval projects.

After attending a dinner hosted by the naval officials at the Eastern Naval Command, Reddy left for Vijayawada Saturday. During his visit, Singh would be apprised on the operational readiness of the Command and other relevant aspects of maritime and coastal security in the Eastern Seaboard at ENC headquarters, according to the release.

He is also scheduled to visit ships and submarines of ENC and interact with the naval personnel and defence civilians prior to his departure to New Delhi Sunday noon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Defence Minister Indian Navy
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp