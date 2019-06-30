Home Nation

Sahitya Akademi awardee Durga Khatiwada excluded from Assam NRC

The family members of Baijyanti Devi, the first woman martyr of Assam Agitation, have been excluded from the NRC draft.

Published: 30th June 2019 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | PTI

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Sahitya Akademi awardee Durga Khatiwada along with the family members of Baijyanti Devi, the first woman martyr of Assam Agitation, have been excluded from the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), an organisation of the Gorkhas said Sunday Along with them, Manju Devi, the great-granddaughter of freedom fighter Chabilal Upadhyay, has also been left out from the NRC upgrade process, they said.

These three prominent cases involved Gorkhas and the NRC process has disrespected the community by excluding them, and the matter may be taken to court if not resolved, Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BhaGoPa) National Secretary Nanda Kirati Dewan said at a press conference here.

"Families of freedom fighters and martyrs of Assam Agitation have been disrespected by excluding them from NRC. This is not only disrespect to the Gorkhas, but also an insult to the freedom fighters and martyrs," Dewan said.

The six-year-long Assam Agitation over identification and deportation of illegal immigrants was launched by the All Assam Students Union in 1979.

It culminated with the signing of the Assam Accord on August 15, 1985, in the presence of the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

He said Sahitya Akademi awardee and president of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha Durga Khatiwada's name has appeared in the Exclusion List released by the NRC authorities on June 26.

"Khatiwada holds 1951 NRC of his father as a legacy. Although names of all his family members' have been included in the NRC, he was excluded," Dewan added.

Baijyanti Devi's father Amar Upadhyay said names of his grandsons Rohitakash and Mihiran along with their mother Nirmala Devi also featured in the exclusion list.

He said, "The names of their father and grandfather have appeared in the draft NRC. Their legacy person is Baijayanti Devi's father who is around 90 years old." Dewan said another important case of exclusion from NRC came to the notice of BhaGoPa in Gorkha-dominated Tezpur.

"Manju Devi, the great-granddaughter of freedom fighter Chabilal Upadhyay, who was the founder of Congress party in Assam, has also been left out despite having shown proven parental lineage," he said.

Manju Devi was told that she had been marked 'D' (doubtful) Voter in 2005 and that is why her name along with those of her sons and daughters were excluded.

Manju Devi filed an RTI on this matter, got a clearance certificate from the Sonitpur Superintendent of Police and submitted its copy to the election department, without any positive result, Dewan said.

"If this continues, she cannot make it to the NRC. The Foreigners' Tribunal has so far not issued any notice to Manju Devi in this matter. Her fate just hangs in limbo," he said.

Asked about their future course of action, Dewan said, certified copies will be sought from the competent authorities to ascertain the reasons of the exclusions.

The matter will then be taken to court as the BhaGoPa is one of the parties in the Supreme Court on the NRC hearing case, he added.

BhaGoPa state general secretary Prakash Dahal said it is a blot on Assam Movement that the family of its first woman martyr has been left out doubting their nationality.

"The issue should be resolved on or before the last date of publication of the final NRC," he added.

The Supreme Court-monitored NRC updation exercise is being carried out in Assam to identify illegal immigrants in the state which faced an influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century.

The draft published on July 30 last year included the names of 2.9 crore people out of total applicants of 3.29 crore, leaving out 40 lakh people.

The first draft published during the intervening nights of December 31 and January 1 of 2017-19 contained 1.9 crore names.

An Additional Draft Exclusion List consisting of 1.02 lakh persons from NRC was published on June 26 this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam NRC Citizenship Durga Khatiwada Baijyanti Devi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp