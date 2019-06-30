Home Nation

Vegetable vendor shot dead by man for refusing to give free cucumber in Bihar

Ganesh Mahto was asked to give a piece of cucumber for free by the man who came on a motorbike and on being refused he pulled out an illegal firearm.

Published: 30th June 2019

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A vegetable vendor was allegedly shot dead by a man infuriated over being refused free cucumber in Begusarai district of Bihar on Saturday . 

The incident took place near at Khorampur road crossing under the Maithani police station limits .

According to police sources, Ganesh Mahto was asked to give a piece of cucumber for free by the man who came on a motorbike.

The vendor refused to obey the diktat which infuriated the man who pulled out an illegal firearm and shot Ganesh Mahto.

"Upon hearing gunshot, local people and other venders rushed towards the victim and the criminal fled away from the spot", sources said, adding that the victim was declared 'dead on arrival' in a nearby hospital because of excess bleeding from the bullet injuries.

The police said investigation is underway with no arrest till the report last came in.

