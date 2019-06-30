WATCH | Close shave for Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath as his chopper loses balance while landing

By IANS

JAIPUR: BJP MP Mahant Balaknath had a close shave on Sunday when the helicopter he was flying in lost balance and was seen swaying in the air while landing in Alwar.

The incident occurred at Ladpur village in Kotkasim area while the MP was on his way from Delhi to Alwar to attend an annual fair organised to commemorate the 19th death anniversary of Baba Somnath Maharaj.

While landing at a temporary helipad in Ladpur around 10.30 a.m, the helicopter lost balance and started spinning. The pilot immediately took control of the chopper avoiding a major accident thereby saving the lives of Mahant Balaknath and his companion.

Officials confirmed that air pressure was quite strong and the helipad was also not levelled due to which the helicopter lost its balance.

The pilot later tried to bring down the chopper at a helipad in village Khushkheda nearby, but was not granted permission. The MP therefore, had to return to Delhi. He will now travel to Baba Somnath Maharaj's ashram via road.

Mahant Balaknath won the Alwar Lok Sabha seat defeating Congress' Jitendra Singh by a huge margin.