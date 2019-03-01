Home Nation

Amit Shah questions Imran Khan's silence on Pulwama terror attacks

Modi government has been able to create 'fear' in the minds of those behind terrorism with its action against Pakistan-based terrorists, said Amit Shah.

Published: 01st March 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP President Amit Shah Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not condemning the Pulwama terror attack and said how could India trust him.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Shah said the Modi government has been able to create "fear" in the minds of those behind terrorism with its action against Pakistan-based terrorists.

"I believe the track record of our government has been the best in dealing with terror since Independence. A maximum number of terrorists have been eliminated under BJP government led by Modi," he said. Shah questioned the Pakistan Prime Minister's silence on the Pulwama attack.

"The Pakistan PM should have at least criticised the Pulwama attacks, at least once. How can we expect anything from him, or trust him. Maybe the situation is not in his control. At least he could have done lip service," he said.

40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying security forces.

TAGS
Amit Shah Imran Khan Narendra Modi Pulwama terror attack

