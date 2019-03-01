Home Nation

Daily Retreat ceremony along Indo-Pakistan border cancelled: BSF

The public will not be allowed in the ceremony area that is located in the Attari of Punjab along the Indo-Pak border, the BSF official said.

Border Security Force and Pakistan rangers Attari-Wagah border. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The daily Retreat ceremony held at the Attari-Wagah border front along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab has been "cancelled" for Friday, the BSF said.

A senior official of the force said the martial ceremony has been called off due to administrative requirements in the wake of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's release post noon at this frontier.

They said the decision has been taken in view of "military requirements" where Varthaman captured by Pakistani forces will be handed over to senior Indian Air Force officials.

The Border Security Force (BSF) conducts the ceremony in coordination with their cross-border counterparts Pak Rangers.

It involves lowering of the flags of the two countries along with foot stomping manoeuvres of the troops.

Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan Army after his fighter jet crashed in an air duel with a Pakistani F-16.

He shot down the plane before his own went down, forcing him to eject.

He fell into Pakistani territory.

On Thursday, Khan announced that he would be released.

Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
