Daily shelling across LoC sparks panic among border residents

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With Indian and Pakistani troops exchanging gunfire and mortar shells on a daily basis along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, tension has heightened along the frontiers and the administration has readied a contingency plan to evacuate border residents in case the hostilities escalate.

Sub District Magistrate (SDM), Uri, Reyaz Ahmad Malik, told this newspaper that cross-border firing and shelling took place in Kamalkote sector in Uri during the night and continued in the day also. Pakistani troops resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling on army posts and civilian areas in the Kamalkote sector, an army official said.

He said the army retaliated and targeted Pakistani troops positions with gunfire and mortar shells. Malik said a civilian was injured and two residential houses were partially damaged in Pakistani troops shelling.

The cross-border shelling sparked panic among border residents. Some families in Kamalkote, Kundi Barjala, Dulanja, Kikker, Kathi, Gawalta and other adjoining villages fled to safer places after the shelling.

The SDM said they have been advised to stay indoors in case of cross-LoC firing and shelling."We have also put in place a contingency plan for evacuation of border residents. We have set up camps at two higher secondary schools. We are continuously monitoring the situation and will be shifting border residents to safer places in case need is felt," he said.

The Pakistani troops also breached the ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Rajouri at around 4.15 pm and fired on army and civilian positions. Army men deployed at the LoC also returned the fire and the gunfire and mortar shelling between two sides continued till late evening, defence spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said.

He said at around 6 pm, Pakistani troops also fired on army posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Mendhar, Balakote and Krishna Ghati sectors in Poonch district. Pakistani troops also rained mortar shells across the LoC. "Our men are giving a befitting response to the Pakistani troops," the defence spokesman said.

The LoC along the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri has been witnessing near daily Pakistani firing and mortar shelling since February 26, when Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 jets crossed deep into Pakistan and struck a Jaish militant camp at Balakote. "We fear for our lives. The daily shelling and firing has made our lives miserable. We are watching helplessly as our homes are hit by the cross-LoC gunfire and mortar shells," said Khalid Syed of village Chajjala along LoC in Mendhar sector.

32-year-old Amina Akhtar was killed in the Pakistani troops firing in the village yesterday. Many mortar shells landed in the open and exploded with a big bang. "Amina was not in her house. She was in the compound of her house and was hit by the mortar shell causing her death," Syed said.

He said after the death of the woman, many residents of the border village have left behind their homes and moved to safer places to save their lives."Those who have left have taken shelter in a shrine. The locals are taking care of them by providing them food and meals," Syed said. He said everybody is concerned about the situation and want to move to safer places. "However, we have homes and land here and cannot leave it unattended." Another resident of LoC in Poonch, Nazim Ahmed said the situation is very volatile in view of near-daily clashes between India and Pakistani troops at the LoC.

An army official said there was calm in the day along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts. "However, the Pakistani troops breached the border ceasefire in the evening and targeted army posts and civilian areas in many sectors of Poonch and Rajouri. It shows desperation on their part," he said. The army and civil administration has asked people living along LoC in Poonch and Rajouri to remain alert and not to venture out of their homes during firing and mortar shelling by Pakistani troops.

"In some areas, where there are underground bunkers, people have been told to move there in case of any emergency," an official said. In view of daily skirmishes at LoC, the authorities have ordered closure of all schools located up to a range of 5 km from the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts on Saturday. In the Valley, schools will reopen after winter vacations on March 6.