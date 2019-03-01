Every Indian is proud that Wing Commander Abhinandan belongs to Tamil Nadu: PM Modi

By PTI

NAGERCOIL: A day after Pakistan announced the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Prime minister Narendra Modi had sent a strong message that present India is a new India and the country will return the damages by the terrorist with interest.

Speaking in a function held at Kanniyakumari district on Friday, after inaugurating various welfare schemes, Modi said “the events of the past two days have demonstrated yet again the strength of our armed forces. In the odds of all soldiers the way the nation has supported our armed forces is extraordinary and I bow every Indian for that”

Taking on the UPA government charging that it haven’t allowed any surgical strikes in the past on terrorism, the prime minister acclaimed that “When 26/11 happened nothing has been done effectively but when ‘Uri’ happened you (people) saw so what our army soldiers did and when ‘Pulwama’ happened you (people) saw what our brave air force warriors did. I salute those all who serving the nation that vigilance keep our nation secured”.

“Today we are in an era where the news reads armed forces have full freedom to do what they want. Influence of terrorist and terrorism has been curtailed and it is going to be curtailed even more. This is new India. This India will return the damages by the terrorist with interest”, Modi said.

Taking on mongering Politial parties, Modi stated “sadly a few political parties guided by ‘Modi’ hatred, have started hating India. No wonder while the entire nation supports our armed forces they suspect our armed forces. The world is supporting India in the fight against terror but few parties fails to respect our fight against terror.”

“These are the same People whose steps are helping Pakistan and harming India. They are the same people whose steps are happily quoted in the parliament of Pakistan and in the radio of Pakistan. I want to ask them do you support our armed forces or suspect them? They should clarify (that) do they believe (in) our armed forces or those force who support terrorism in our soil” He added.

Modi further said that “I want to tell the parties Modi will come and go India will remain please stop Sickening India to strengthen your vote politics in the matter of Defence and national security we are Indians first and Indians only. Your politics can wait. It is the safety of our nation that is at stake

Stating that India is facing the menace of terrorism for years but there is a big difference now, Modi said that India will no longer be helpless in the wake of terror from 2004 to 2014.

Before starting his speech, Modi hailed the valour of Wing Commander Abhinandan that "Every Indian is proud that the brave Wing Commander Abhinandan is from Tamilnadu."