Home Nation

Former dacoit sues makers of ‘sonchiriya’

While Malkhan’s plea will be heard by Justice GS Ahluwalia, the other by Man Singh’s grandson, Jandel Singh, will be heard by Justice SA Dharmadhikari’s court.

Published: 01st March 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Former Dacoit Malkhan Singh (Twitter via Deepak singh @DpkBais)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Former  Chambal dacoit Malkhan Singh joined the grandson of another dacoit Man Singh to petition the Madhya Pradesh High Court to stay the release of  Bollywood flick ‘Sonchiraiya’ this Friday.

Two judges of the Gwalior bench of the High Court will hear the two petitions seeking a stay on the Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpai and Bhumi Pednekar starrer, which portrays dacoit gangs in the late 1970s in the Chambal ravines.

While Malkhan’s plea will be heard by Justice GS Ahluwalia, the other by Man Singh’s grandson, Jandel Singh, will be heard by Justice SA Dharmadhikari’s court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dacoit Malkhan Singh Chambal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp