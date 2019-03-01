Former dacoit sues makers of ‘sonchiriya’

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Chambal dacoit Malkhan Singh joined the grandson of another dacoit Man Singh to petition the Madhya Pradesh High Court to stay the release of Bollywood flick ‘Sonchiraiya’ this Friday.

Two judges of the Gwalior bench of the High Court will hear the two petitions seeking a stay on the Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpai and Bhumi Pednekar starrer, which portrays dacoit gangs in the late 1970s in the Chambal ravines.

While Malkhan’s plea will be heard by Justice GS Ahluwalia, the other by Man Singh’s grandson, Jandel Singh, will be heard by Justice SA Dharmadhikari’s court.