Home Nation

HC seeks authorities' reply on guidelines in sexual assault cases relating to foreign victims

The high court, which initiated a criminal reference in relation to absence of guidelines on the issue, sought response of the Centre and the Delhi government on it.

Published: 01st March 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has observed there is a lack of guidelines by which the court can seek intervention of the Home Ministry or the embassy concerned in sexual assault cases where victims or witnesses are foreign nationals.

The high court, which initiated a criminal reference in relation to absence of guidelines on the issue, sought response of the Centre and the Delhi government on it.

"In view of the circumstance that, the reference is in relation to absence of the guidelines by which the court can seek intervention/ involvement of the Ministry of Home Affairs and/or concerned embassy/high commission/consulate for making necessary arrangements in this behalf, it is considered necessary to issue notice to the Ministry of External Affairs, through the central government standing counsel," a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said.

In an earlier hearing, the Delhi government's standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra said he would place on record the necessary arrangements for recording of the testimony of victims or witnesses who are foreign nationals, particularly in cases of sexual assault.

The court asked the authorities to file their respective stands in the form of affidavits within two weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on March 19.

The court said, "It is also considered just, necessary and expedient to issue a notice in the present reference to the Secretary, Delhi Commission of Women and to the Member Secretary, DLSA."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
High Court sexual assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp