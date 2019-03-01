Home Nation

India Pakistan standoff: Srinagar to Jammu traffic allowed on NH-44

The highway was restored at 3 p.m. on Thursday after landslides hit the Mom Passi area in Ramsoo-Ramban sector.

Published: 01st March 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 11:42 AM

Goods trucks, wait for the reopening of Jammu-Srinagar highway which was closed following heavy rains and snowfall , on the Jammu. (PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: One-way traffic was restored on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Friday as hundreds of vehicles moved from Srinagar to Jammu.

"After stranded vehicles were cleared to decongest the highway, we have allowed trucks to move from Srinagar to Jammu," a traffic official said.

Around 2,000 trucks have already crossed the Jawahar Tunnel towards Jammu early in the day. A total of around 6,000 trucks will be allowed to move on the day, he added.

The highway was restored at 3 p.m. on Thursday after landslides hit the Mom Passi area in Ramsoo-Ramban sector.

Long queues of vehicles were seen at petrol pumps in the valley after they were replenished. A sudden crisis had emerged due to the severing of the road link. At many places here, police had to step in to regulate the queues.

India Pakistan standoff NH-44 Jammu and Kashmir

