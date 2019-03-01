Home Nation

Inside the working of BJP's IT Cell in Karnataka with Tejasvi Surya

We spoke to Karnataka BJP IT Cell Chief Tejasvi Surya about how key an IT Cell is to a party during election season and the importance of job creation

Published: 01st March 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP youth wing leader Tejasvi Surya (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Online Desk

Job creation is a contentious issue ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. While contrasting reports talk about the potential for jobs and unemployment in equal measure, the BJP is confident that they've done enough under Modi sarkar. "There has been an unprecedented rate of employment generation," said Karnataka BJP IT Cell Chief and BJP Youth Wing General Secretary Tejasvi Surya. We caught up with the 29-year-old politician and lawyer. Excerpts from the charged chat: 

The NSSO survey stated that India's employment data is at an all-time low. Where is the government's answer?

Irrespective of our political affiliations, there are issues that are far more important. The issue of jobs is extremely important for a young person and it is not just about the BJP or the Congress. It is about finding a solution. But that doesn't mean that facts have to be dismissed in a manner that suits a political narrative. The World Bank has stated that in the last two-three years, India has seen the 44 people come above the poverty line every minute. The pace has been at its highest under this government. We have institutionalised a process to get better data and NITI Aayog is looking into it. The most amount of roads were built in India in the last five years, which generated jobs. Almost Rs 15 lakh crore worth of loans have been dismissed under 'Mudra Yojana'.  However, we must realise that we are a country of over one billion people, and every single day, several youths are venturing into the job market. 

How does Karnataka's BJP IT Cell find people?

Most of the people working under the IT cell are volunteers. There is no such employment process. However, we do have a limited number of people who work on the technical aspects such as video editing or making graphics. The volunteer cadre don't get paid anything. All of us including I, don't get paid for our party work. People mostly have a primary job where they earn their bread and butter and later give time to the party

What's your take on doctored videos and misinformation being spread on social media?

Social media and platforms like Twitter and Facebook are like a double-edged sword. The advantage is that all of us have a great platform to consume information and free space to express our views. At the same time, it allows us to correct fake news and bring out real information. This is a matter of principle across all parties. 

Who filters the content that goes on the internet?

There is an editorial process. There are people who monitor the content and look out for factual accuracy. That is across the political spectrum. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejasvi Surya BJP IT cell Karnataka BJP NSSO Employment rate in India Unemployment in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp