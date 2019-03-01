Last rites of IAF officer Siddharth Vashisht killed in J-K copter crash carried out Budgam

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The last rites of Squadron Leader Siddharth Vashisht, who died in a helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, were performed here on Friday with full military honours.

The mortal remains of the officer had arrived at the Air Force station here on a service aircraft on Thursday.

It was taken to the cremation ground from his residence here in Sector 44 on a bedecked IAF vehicle.

In uniform, the deceased officer's wife, Aarti, who is also a squadron leader, laid a wreath before the last rites were performed. Siddharth Vashisht's father lit the funeral pyre.

The Indian Air Force gave a gun salute in presence of officials from the IAF, the civil administration and a large number of people who turned up to pay their last respects.

Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon and Haryana Minister Naib Saini were also present there.

Vashisht (31) was a fourth-generation member from his family in the armed forces.

He was commissioned in the IAF in 2010 and last month, he received commendation for his role in the rescue operation during the Kerala floods.

An IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, killing both its pilots and four others onboard besides a local resident.