Home Nation

Last rites of IAF officer Siddharth Vashisht killed in J-K copter crash carried out Budgam

The mortal remains of the officer had arrived at the Air Force station here on a service aircraft on Thursday.

Published: 01st March 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel and onlookers stand near the wreckage of the Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter that crashed in Budgam district in Kashmir on Wednesday, killing six air force personnel and a civilian (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The last rites of Squadron Leader Siddharth Vashisht, who died in a helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, were performed here on Friday with full military honours.

The mortal remains of the officer had arrived at the Air Force station here on a service aircraft on Thursday.

It was taken to the cremation ground from his residence here in Sector 44 on a bedecked IAF vehicle.

In uniform, the deceased officer's wife, Aarti, who is also a squadron leader, laid a wreath before the last rites were performed. Siddharth Vashisht's father lit the funeral pyre.

The Indian Air Force gave a gun salute in presence of officials from the IAF, the civil administration and a large number of people who turned up to pay their last respects.

Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon and Haryana Minister Naib Saini were also present there.

Vashisht (31) was a fourth-generation member from his family in the armed forces.

He was commissioned in the IAF in 2010 and last month, he received commendation for his role in the rescue operation during the Kerala floods.

An IAF helicopter crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, killing both its pilots and four others onboard besides a local resident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddharth Vashisht Jammu and Kashmir Budgam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp