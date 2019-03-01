Low intensity explosive used in Kalindi Exp blast: Forensic report

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The recent explosion in the toilet of general coach of Kanpur-Kalindi Express near Kanpur was conducted with the help of low-intensity explosive, the inputs presented in the initial forensic probe report claimed here on Friday.

The probe report has pushed the security agencies on alert in the Kanpur and adjoining districts. "A close eye is being kept on those involved in supply of gun powder, and also those who had been found involved in such activities earlier in Kanpur and adjoining districts," said a senior police official.

Notably, a low-intensity blast had taken place in the toilet of general coach of Kanpur-Kalindi Express near Barrajpur station close to Kanpur on February 20. However, there were no casualties and injuries consequent to the blast. UP Anti-Terrorist Squad was pressed into action to ascertain if it was a terror act and General Railway Police (GRP) have also been carrying out a parallel probe into the incident.

The final report of forensic lab is expected soon and it would be presented to the state home department and railway authorities, said a senior police official. However, on the basis of the initial inputs, Kanpur police and General Railway Police (GRP) have been sifting through the old files to track the records of all those who were found embroiled in previous blasts like Kulibazar in 2015, Roshnanagar in 2006 and Arayanagar in 2001 in Kanpur.

Even the gunpowder suppliers in and around Kanpur are also on police radar. The GRP had registered a case in the connection with the blast in the train at Farrukhabad.