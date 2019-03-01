Home Nation

Low intensity explosive used in Kalindi Exp blast: Forensic report

UP Anti-Terrorist Squad was pressed into action to ascertain if it was a terror act and General Railway Police have also been carrying out a parallel probe into the incident. 

Published: 01st March 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Trains

Image used for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The recent explosion in the toilet of general coach of Kanpur-Kalindi Express near Kanpur was conducted with the help of low-intensity explosive, the inputs presented in the initial forensic probe report claimed here on Friday.

The probe report has pushed the security agencies on alert in the Kanpur and adjoining districts. "A close eye is being kept on those involved in supply of gun powder, and also those who had been found involved in such activities earlier in Kanpur and adjoining districts," said a senior police official.

Notably, a low-intensity blast had taken place in the toilet of general coach of Kanpur-Kalindi Express near Barrajpur station close to Kanpur on February 20. However, there were no casualties and injuries consequent to the blast. UP Anti-Terrorist Squad was pressed into action to ascertain if it was a terror act and General Railway Police (GRP) have also been carrying out a parallel probe into the incident.

The final report of forensic lab is expected soon and it would be presented to the state home department and railway authorities, said a senior police official. However, on the basis of the initial inputs, Kanpur police and General Railway Police (GRP) have been sifting through the old files to track the records of all those who were found embroiled in previous blasts like Kulibazar in 2015, Roshnanagar in 2006 and Arayanagar in 2001 in Kanpur.

Even the gunpowder suppliers in and around Kanpur are also on police radar. The GRP had registered a case in the connection with the blast in the train at Farrukhabad. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalindi Express Kalindi Express explosion Kalindi Express blast Kanpur Kanpur-Kalindi Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp