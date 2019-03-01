Home Nation

MHA orders data analysis to fix retirement age anomaly of Central Armed Police Forces

The meeting discussed various implications once these four forces also have the retirement age of all its personnel at 60 years like the CISF and Assam Rifles, a senior official privy to the meeting s

Published: 01st March 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

BSF

BSF personnel (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has asked CAPF chiefs to conduct a data analysis exercise and assess "long term" age profile issues of combat units once the retirement age of their troops is raised from 57 years to 60 in the wake of a court order to fix an existing anomaly, officials said Friday.

A meeting was held in the ministry on the subject on February 27 in the wake of a Delhi High Court order that called the current policy of different age of superannuation in the four forces of CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB as "discriminatory and unconstitutional" which created two classes in these uniformed forces.

The meeting discussed various implications once these four forces also have the retirement age of all its personnel at 60 years like the CISF and Assam Rifles, a senior official privy to the meeting said.

The Home Ministry has asked the Directors General (DsG) of these forces to conduct a data analysis and furnish information to it by the next week and has called for a fresh meeting on March 6.

The directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been accessed by PTI and it said CAPF chiefs should assess the impact of the proposed decision on "future" recruitments, age profile of personnel deployed for border guarding tasks and deputation of these men and women to special forces like the NSG, Special Protection Group and the NDRF.

It added the "incremental increase" in manpower once the retirement age is enhanced should also be analysed along with cases of those troops graded under the low medical category owing to injury in action or any disease.

"Whether there would be any long term effect with regard to raising of new battalions in case of change in retirement age?," the directive asked the CAPF chiefs to find.

These forces are deployed to undertake a variety of security roles in the country, ranging from guarding borders to conducting anti-Naxal operations and combating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Delhi High Court had issued its order on January 31 and had given the Home Ministry four weeks' time to implement its directive.

A senior official in the security establishment had told the news agency that the ministry will take the views of all DGs and it is expected that the superannuation age of all the personnel of these forces will be brought up to 60, as prevalent in two other forces under the ministry's command-- the CISF and Assam Rifles -- and remove existing anomalies.

As per the present policy, all personnel in Central Industrial Security Force and Assam Rifles retire at the age of 60 while in the rest four forces, personnel in the ranks of constable to commandant (senior superintendent of police equivalent) retire at the age of 57, while those above them superannuate after attaining the age of 60.

A bench of Justices Muralidhar and Sanjeev Narula had struck down these rules, saying such discrimination would lead to "lowering of the morale" of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel.

The decision had come on a batch of petitions seeking that the retirement age of CAPF personnel of ranks concerned be enhanced to 60 years at par with officers above the rank of commandant in the four forces.

The high court bench had said that among the CAPFs "a differential treatment is given to those belonging to AR, CISF, where all members in all ranks retire at the age of 60 years.

Whereas, in the BSF, CRPF and ITBP two classes have been created where officers above the rank of commandant retire at the age of 60 and all other ranks retire at the age of 57".

The court had also noted that the Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC), which had examined the issue, by a majority of 2:1 had favoured enhancement of the retirement age of the commandant and below ranks in the three CAPFs.

While the CRPF is the largest CAPF of the country with over 3 lakh personnel and is tasked as the lead internal security force, the BSF guards Indian borders.

Similarly, the ITBP mans the Indian frontier with the SSB secure open borders with Bhutan.

The CISF is tasked with guarding 61 civil airports and other vital infrastructure in the country and the Assam Rifles guards the India-Myanmar border.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAPF CRPF BSF ITBP SSB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp