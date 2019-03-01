One arrested with huge consignment of foreign liquor in dry Bihar

By UNI

BHABHUA: Police arrested a peddler and seized 120 bottles of foreign liquor from a house near Chamanlal Talao under Bhabhua Town police station area in Kaimur district late last night.

Police said here today that the consignment was seized from the house of one Neeraj Gond in ward number 17 area on the basis of specific intelligence input. Sources said Neeraj made good escape from the spot but a peddler identified as Santosh Gond was arrested.

Police said that foreign liquor bottles were being smuggled from Uttar Pradesh when these were seized. A massive manhunt was on to nab the main accused.