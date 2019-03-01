SC dismisses plea challenging D S Suhag's appointment as Army's Eastern Command chief in 2012

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the plea of a retired Army officer challenging the appointment of Dalbir Singh Suhag as head of the Eastern Command in 2012.

Suhag had later succeeded General Bikram Singh as Army chief on July 31, 2014. Gen.Suhag retired on December 31, 2016.

An apex court bench headed by Justice D Y Chnadrachud dismissed the plea of Lt Gen Ravi Dastane (retd) challenging the appointment of Suhag as the Army's Eastern Command chief in 2012.