Security heightened along India's borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar

Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said on Friday that Assam Rifles troopers accompanied by Army personnel were carrying out "professional exercises" along the state's border with Myanmar.

The Assam Rifles is the leading counter-insurgency force deployed in the Northeast and also guards the sensitive India-Myanmar border | Twitter

By IANS

AGARTALA: Security has been heightened along the country's borders with Bangladesh in Tripura and Myanmar in Mizoram, although there were no immediate reports of any disturbances, a paramilitary official said here on Friday.

"There is no input or reports of any possible disturbances and negativity along the India-Bangladesh border. However, in view of the development in the western frontiers, BSF battalions deployed have been asked to remain alert round-the-clock," a Border Security Force official told IANS in Agartala on the condition of anonymity.

"Our senior officials and battalion commandants are closely monitoring the situation."

Media reports said that the Chief Secretary on behalf of the Mizoram government, in separate letters to the Defence and Home Ministries complained that the "deployment of additional forces in the border villages adjoining India-Myanmar border in the pretext of routine exercises without informing the state government and this is against the standard practice".

Meanwhile, the People's Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM), an anti-corruption NGO watchdog, also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Human Rights Commission seeking a clarification on the present military build-up in Lawngtlai district, which shares a 318 km border with Bangladesh and a 510 km border with Myanmar.

The northeastern states shares a total 9926.7 km border (including riverine frontiers) with Bangladesh (4096.7 km), China (3,488 km), Myanmar (1,643 km) and Bhutan (699 km).

Bangladesh Myanmar India border

