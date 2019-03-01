Several injured at AIIMS Gorakhpur as stampede-like situation breaks out

By UNI

GORAKHPUR: Several patients, their relatives and security personnel were injured during a stampede-like situation here at the AIIMS when people jostled with each other to queue up for the OPD on Friday morning.

Officials said that the situation was under control with some people, including women, receiving minor injuries after they fell down while rushing from the gate to the OPD windows for registration.

The patients had assembled near the AIIMS gate since 0400 hrs in the morning and when the gate was opened at 0800 hrs, they all rushed towards the OPD counter for registration.

Though there is a facility of online registration, but most of the patients prefer to register at the leading to unpleasant incidents, sources said.

Police force have been deployed to control the crowd as the private security guards found it tough managing such a large number of people.

The OPD of the AIIMS started functioning from February 24, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new health facilities in Gorakhpur, the native place of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

For registration, the institution charges Rs 20 per patient which is valid for one year and for consultation in the OPD, they will have to pay another Rs 10 per patients which stays valid for three months time.

Deputy Director (Administration) AIIMS N R Bishnoi has appealed to the people to cooperate with the authorities for smooth running of the OPD.

He said that registration is being done smoothly and people should prefer online registration to avoid the rush. He further claimed that the situation would normalise soon.