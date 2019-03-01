Home Nation

Varthamans a MiG-21 family: Abhinandan flies it, earlier dad Simhakutty flew it

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman downed a Pakistani F-16 plane before his MiG-21 Bison was hit during a dogfight.

Published: 01st March 2019 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Wing Commander Abhinandan and Air Marshal Simhakutty Varthaman

Wing Commander Abhinandan and Air Marshal Simhakutty Varthaman. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  For the Varthamans, flying the MiG-21 fighter aircraft is a sort of family tradition.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman downed a Pakistani F-16 plane before his MiG-21 Bison was hit during a dogfight.

His father Air Marshal (retd) Simhakutty Varthaman also flew the MiG-21s and was an IAF test pilot, who retired five years ago, a family friend said here Friday. Abhinandan's grandfather was also in the IAF, he said.

In an interview to PTI, Wing Commander (retd) Prakash Navale, who was a course-mate of Abhinandan's father at the National Defence Academy (NDA) during 1969-72, said the first time he saw the young pilot, held captive by Pakistan, was when he was a three-year-old toddler.

"Myself and his father were then posted at the fighter training wing at Hakimpet, Hyderabad," said Navale, 66, who retired from the IAF in 1994 and now lives in Navi Mumbai.

"Initially, I also passed out (from Air Force Academy) as a fighter pilot but later switched to helicopters. Myself and Air Marshal (retd) Varthaman were flying instructors for some time," he said.

Like Navale, Air Marshal Varthaman is also a Sainik School alumnus. While Navale studied at Sainik School Satara, Air Mashal Varthaman is from Sainik School Amaravathinagar in Tamil Nadu.

Navale said Air Marshal Varthaman was staying at Tambaram when he was doing the flying instructor's course there.

"The Varthamans are very simple people and we have enjoyed many a hearty meal at their house," he said.

"Air Marshal Varthaman is a thorough gentleman. His wife Shobha, a doctor, is a great lady. When my wife Aruna was pregnant, she used to visit us regularly and administer injections to her. We were blessed with our daughter Pooja due to Shobha's medical care," Navale said.

Abhinandan's sister Aditi lives in France and has married a French national, he said. In 1982, Navale, then Flight Lieutenant, was awarded the 'Shaurya Chakra' for saving the life of then Odisha chief minister J B Patnaik from mob fury in Gopalpur.

The award citation read: In this action, Flight Lieutenant Prakash Navale displayed determination, courage and presence of mind.

Had he not flown out the VIP at that critical time, the situation could have taken a grave turn and could have resulted in serious consequences to the VIP and further break-down in the law and order situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhinandan Varthaman MiG-21 India pakistan stand-off

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp