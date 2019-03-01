Home Nation

WATCH | IAF pilot Abhinandan's parents get standing ovation on board flight to Delhi

On Thursday Imran Khan announced that he would be released, signalling a de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

Published: 01st March 2019 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

S Varthaman, father of Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It may have been after midnight when the Chennai-Delhi flight came to a stop at the tarmac but there was no scramble to get bags from the overhead bin or rush towards the exit because all eyes were focused on one couple -- the parents of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

Air Marshal (retd) S Varthaman and Dr Shobha Varthaman were given a standing ovation as passengers made way for them in the early hours of Friday, ensuring that the couple gets off first. Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, is expected to be released on Friday.

In photos and videos shared by passengers on social media platforms, the couple, who came to Delhi on their way to Amritsar to bring their son home, can be seen acknowledging the clappin, cheers and thank yous with nods of their heads.

The plane landed at the Delhi airport about an hour after midnight. The couple left for Amritsar soon after landing in Delhi.

READ| Wing Commander Abhinandan to be released on Friday, scores assemble at Wagah border to welcome IAF pilot

They are all set to receive their son most likely at the Wagah border. Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan Army after his fighter jet crashed in an air duel with a Pakistani F-16.

He shot down the plane before his own went down, forcing him to eject. He fell into Pakistani territory.

On Thursday Khan announced that he would be released, signalling a de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan. Abhinandan's family has served the Indian Air Force for generations, since the second World War.

Air Marshal S Varthaman, a recipient of several honours, including a Param Vishisht Seva Medal, said in a message, "Abhi is alive, not injured, sound in mind, just look at the way he talked so bravely. A true soldier. We are so proud of him".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Pakistan standoff Delhi airport Abhinandan Varthaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp