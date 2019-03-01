Home Nation

'When will you return and face the law?' High Court asks Vijay Mallya

Mallya's lawyer Amit Desai said declaring him a fugitive and thereby permitting his assets to be confiscated would only harm the interests of his lenders.

Published: 01st March 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Mallya

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court Friday asked fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya when would he return to India and face the ongoing legal proceedings against him.

A division bench of Justices Indrajit Mahanty and Sarang Kotwal was hearing a petition filed by Mallya against a city court's January 5 order declaring him as 'fugitive' under the newly-enacted Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA).

Mallya's lawyer Amit Desai said declaring him a fugitive and thereby permitting his assets to be confiscated would only harm the interests of his lenders.

Mallya had volunteered to repay the loans of thousands of crores of rupees which he had taken from banks, he said.

Desai called the FEOA Act "draconian".

"Prima facie this (the fugitive tag) is unconstitutional this allows the Centre to confiscate everything, irrespective of whether a property has been bought from the proceeds of crime or not," the lawyer said.

At this, the judges said, "But this tag will go away as soon as your client comes back and faces the proceedings.

The property too will be released. So, when is that happening?" Desai said Mallya wants to return, but a British court has prohibited him from leaving the UK without its permission.

The bench pointed out that it was only a protective order as Mallya had challenged his extradition proceedings.

"You can volunteer to return. Have you ever gone to this English court and said you want to return (to India) and face pending proceedings?" the judges asked.

Mallya was declared as fugitive following a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the special FEOA court.

The next hearing on ED's application before the special court, seeking permission to start confiscation proceedings, is scheduled for March 13.

Desai said most of Mallya's properties were already attached by "some agency or another", and the confiscation "will only mean no proceeds from such properties can be used to pay off the lenders and banks".

The bench directed ED lawyer Hiten Venegaonkar to file a reply to Mallya's plea by March 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Mallya Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp