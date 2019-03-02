Andamans diary

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

Andaman open 362 days

Considering the heavy demand from the tourists as well as other dignitaries touring these islands, the Andaman & Nicobar Administration has decided to keep all the tourists spots/sites/museums open on 362 days of the year. The attractions will, however, remain closed on three National Holidays — Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. “In this connection, the employees and staff may be engaged on rotational basis and shall be given a weekly off. It has been brought to the information of all concerned and tourism stakeholders who are dealing with tourism sites/spots/museums to strictly adhere to the same,” a circular issued by the Administration said here.

Annual IT conference

The Indian Coast Guard conducted its 3rd annual IT conference at Port Blair on February 25. The event was chaired by Additional Director General, VSR Murthy PTM, TM. A total of 50 eminent personalities, including senior officers from the Coast Guard Headquarters and other regions, attended the conference. The aim was to review the growth and enlargement of Information Technology in the force. Addressing the gathering, ADG Murthy emphasised the importance of IT enhancement in the present scenario, especially marine safety and security. He also highlighted the importance of cyber security and encouraged all CG personnel to maintain a cyber doctrine.

Best digital payments innovator

The Port Blair Municipal Council got the Best Digital Payment Innovator Award amongst 100 smart cities after a 100-day challenge. Despite severe network constraints, the PBMC managed to outperform other states in eight months. PBMC secretary and CEO of the smart city project, Suneel Anchipaka, and his team were instrumental in the efforts to drive digital payments on the archipelago.

Car Nicobar flight

The Andaman & Nicobar Administration and Air India are working out the modalities to re-introduce Chartered Flight services between Port Blair and Car Nicobar from April 1. According to officials privy to development, Air India would operate a regular 144 seater Airbus A-319/A-320 aircraft once a week on Saturday. The tentative departure time of the flight from Port Blair would be 11.15 am. The final schedule would be made public only after the concerned authorities issue regulatory clearances and the Car Nicobar airport is readied. Alliance Air Ltd, an AI subsidiary, had started flying the route in 2014 but the service was discontinued in August 2016.