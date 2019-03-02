BSP leader commits suicide over prolonged illness

By UNI

SONBHADRA: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader committed suicide by shooting self in Raipur area here, police sources said on Saturday.

According to police, the BSP leader Lalwati Singh, resident of Vaini village took the extreme step near his house late on Friday night.

A suicide note addressed to District Superintendent of Police was found from him. It was reported that Singh was depressed over his prolonged illness.

He committed the crime with his licensed gun. Further probe into the matter was underway, police said.