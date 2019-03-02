Digvijaya Singh lauds Pakistan PM Imran Khan, but says “haven’t seen a bigger liar than Narendra Modi”

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former BJP, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Saturday that he hasn’t seen a bigger liar than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, in the same vein, Singh lauded the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for fulfilling the duty of a responsible neighbour by safely handing to India brave Indian Air Force officer Abhinandan Varthaman.

When asked by journalists in Indore to react about PM Modi’s claims of armed forces now getting requisite freedom to act against terrorist which was not the case in previous government, Singh smiled and said, “Itna hi kah sakta hoon mai, ki Sri Narendra Modi se bada jhootha vyakti hamne dekha nahi (All I can say is that I haven’t seen a bigger liar than Narendra Modi.)”

He, however, praised cricketer-turned-Pakistan PM Imran Khan for ensuring the safe return of captured Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India. “I am happy that the Pakistani PM ensured the safe return of our brave air force officer, owing to which he’s (Imran) had to face adverse remarks from people of his own party as well as the ISI. I congratulate Imran Khan for fulfilling the duty of a responsible neighbour, but expect that the Pak PM also hands over terror masterminds Hafeez Sayeed and Masood Azhar to India.”

Making it clear, that while he didn’t doubt IAF strikes on terror camps in PoK, Singh said, “in this era of cutting edge technology, when satellite images of everything are available, just like the US gave evidence to the world about Osama Bin Laden, we too should render similar evidence.”

Reacting to Singh’s statements, the MP BJP president and Lok Sabha member from Jabalpur seat, Rakesh Singh said such pro-Pakistan statements are not only unfortunate but will also embolden anti-national forces within the country. “The former PM should tell the people who stopped the then UPA regime at the centre from taking stern action against terror outfits after the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He also needs to tell the country, why the then central government failed to bring back Sarabjit Singh alive from Pakistani jail.”