Home Nation

Enemy of the country is enemy of RSS: Dattatreya Hosabale

There has been wider interest across the world about the RSS, Hosabale said, adding that a number of research works are being conducted and books being written. 

Published: 02nd March 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, journalist Rajat Sharma and RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale release a book, ‘RSS : Building India through Sewa’, written by Sudhanshu Mittal (third left) in New Delhi on Friday | parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Positioning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as an all-embracing outfit, the joint general secretary of the organisation, Dattatreya Hosabale, on Friday remarked that the Sangh has no adversary.

“The RSS has no enemy. The enemy of the country is enemy of the RSS. We make no distinction. All wings of the RSS spearheading scores of social services, including educational institutions, admit all without distinctions,” said Hosabale, while speaking at a book launch function in Delhi.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal has penned the book, RSS: Building India through Sewa.

Referring to questions often raised about the RSS role in the freedom movement, Hosabale said that there is a book in the pipeline that will solely focus on contributions of the organisation in the movement against the British rule. He added that RSS founder K B Hedgewar had been jailed twice in 1921 and 1931 for taking part in the freedom movement, while the organisation had adopted the 1931 Lahore Resolution of the Congress for ‘Poorna Swaraj’.

There has been wider interest across the world about the RSS, Hosabale said, adding that a number of research works are being conducted and books being written. 
The Sangh leader noted that there are misgivings about the organisation. “Those who want to know about the RSS should experience it. They shouldn’t believe what others say about the RSS. We undertake more than 1,70,000 services across the country without seeking funding like NGOs,” he stated. 

“For us, social service is not charity or philanthropy, but duty to the society,” said the RSS leader. “Service for RSS is an instrument of transformation of society,” he added and cited as an example the ‘netra kumbh’ held at Prayagraj during which 1,45,000 people were provided eye care by doctors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS Dattatreya Hosabale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp