Enemy of the country is enemy of RSS: Dattatreya Hosabale

NEW DELHI: Positioning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as an all-embracing outfit, the joint general secretary of the organisation, Dattatreya Hosabale, on Friday remarked that the Sangh has no adversary.

“The RSS has no enemy. The enemy of the country is enemy of the RSS. We make no distinction. All wings of the RSS spearheading scores of social services, including educational institutions, admit all without distinctions,” said Hosabale, while speaking at a book launch function in Delhi.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal has penned the book, RSS: Building India through Sewa.

Referring to questions often raised about the RSS role in the freedom movement, Hosabale said that there is a book in the pipeline that will solely focus on contributions of the organisation in the movement against the British rule. He added that RSS founder K B Hedgewar had been jailed twice in 1921 and 1931 for taking part in the freedom movement, while the organisation had adopted the 1931 Lahore Resolution of the Congress for ‘Poorna Swaraj’.

There has been wider interest across the world about the RSS, Hosabale said, adding that a number of research works are being conducted and books being written.

The Sangh leader noted that there are misgivings about the organisation. “Those who want to know about the RSS should experience it. They shouldn’t believe what others say about the RSS. We undertake more than 1,70,000 services across the country without seeking funding like NGOs,” he stated.

“For us, social service is not charity or philanthropy, but duty to the society,” said the RSS leader. “Service for RSS is an instrument of transformation of society,” he added and cited as an example the ‘netra kumbh’ held at Prayagraj during which 1,45,000 people were provided eye care by doctors.