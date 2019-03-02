Home Nation

India should reciprocate Pakistan’s call to resolve crisis: Prince of Arcot

"This is laudable expression of good intent if he really means it," he said.

Published: 02nd March 2019

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India should reciprocate Pakistan’s desire for de-escalation over the border crisis with the release of captured IAF pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan but at the same time step up efforts to internationally pressurise Pakistan into banning terrorist outfits operating from its soil, said Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali.

The Nawab, who has expressed his profound happiness and relief over the release of the pilot, paid tributes to Abhinandan and said that the great son of India should be feted for showing real courage and braveness during captivity — the hallmark of a true soldier.

“Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan stated that his decision was aimed at triggering a fresh push towards conciliation between the neighbours, so that the unsettling threat of war could be replaced by a genuine hope for mutual collaboration for the joint-struggle against poverty, malnutrition, diseases, illiteracy and economic downslide. “And against terror. This is laudable expression of good intent if he really means it,” he said.

The Nawab also said that wars can’t resolve any issue and bring death, destruction and horror. “We have seen in the past how lives and property were ruined and destroyed by wars, which would be much greater in this nuclear weapon era,” he pointed out in a statement.

