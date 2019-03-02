Home Nation

IS sympathisers planned lone wolf attacks to target RSS, forces: NIA

Sheikh Azhar-Ul-Islam and Mohammed Farhan had pleaded guilty and were sentenced to seven years in jail while the trial against Hassan is still going on.

Published: 02nd March 2019 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Islamic State sympathisers were planning lone wolf attacks to target government employees, security forces, investigating agencies and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members, National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a chargesheet filed recently in a Delhi court.

The NIA's revelations are mentioned in its supplementary chargesheet filed against Abdullah Basith and Abdul Qhadeer, both from Hyderabad who were involved in identifying, motivating, radicalizing the gullible Muslim youths to join hands with them in their attempt to carry out subversive activities in India.

The NIA arrested both of them on August 12, 2018. They are currently in judicial custody in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet on July 20, 2016 against three accused -- Sheikh Azhar-Ul-Islam alias Abdul Sattar Sheikh, Mohammed Farhan alias Mohammed Rafiq Shaikh and Adnan Hassan alias Mohammad Hussain.

Sheikh Azhar-Ul-Islam and Mohammed Farhan had pleaded guilty and were sentenced to seven years in jail while the trial against Hassan is still going on.

In the supplementary chargesheet filed in February, it was revealed that Basith was in touch with Matin Azizi

The US-based Matin Azizi Yarand was arrested by the FBI on May 2, 2018 for having links with IS and for planning to carry out a mass shooting at Suburban Dallas Mall. Azizi posted articles related to the "persecution" of Muslims in Kashmir, Assam and other parts of India.

According to the NIA chargesheet, during November and December 2017, Azizi provided Basith the contact of one Huzaifa who is believed to be a Pakistani national and has migrated to Afghanistan.

The NIA said in March and April 2018, Huzaifa asked Basith to procure weapons from Punjab, Delhi and Bihar. Huzaifa also advised Basith to plan for lone wolf attacks.

Huzaifa assured Basith of arranging funds for buying vehicles to carry out the lone wolf attacks. Basith expressed his intention of targeting politicians, government employees, security agencies, RSS members and the Hindus, the agency said.

Huzaifa instructed Basith to collect and keep ready some amount to fund the IS cadres in India and abroad. Basith was told that he would soon be assigned tasks.

In June-July 2018 Basith deposited Rs 49,000 in a bank account provided by Huzaifa. Thereafter, Huzaifa directed two boys to collect weapons from a man to be handed to Kashmiri boys, the agency said.

However, when the the two went to collect the weapons, they were intercepted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. However, Delhi Police set them free after counselling them for a couple of days.

After their brief detention, Basith feared of his arrest and contacted Huzaifa to give him some Kashmiri contacts to join Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), NIA said in the chargesheet.

On July 28 2018, Basith reached Delhi in his second attempt and changed his looks. However, the Kashmiri boy who was supposed to provide him the weapons was arrested by Delhi Police. Basith went missing, but on August 12 2018, NIA arrested him in Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Islamic State RSS Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh NIA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp