Jaish has not claimed responsibility for Pulwama attack: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

By Online Desk

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Fridays said that terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) has not claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack and there is a farrago behind the attack.

This statement comes a day after Qureshi claimed that JeM chief Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and unwell.

“The confusion is that the leadership when contacted, they said no. (The leadership has been contacted) by people over here. They deny that… they claimed no responsibility... there’s confusion. There are conflicting reports on it," Qureshi told BBC.

Earlier on February 14, a suicide bomber rammed his car into a convoy killing over 40 CRPF men in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

However, contrary to Qureshi's claims, in an unverified video, JeM claimed responsibility and identified the suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar as one of their own.

Qureshi had earlier said that Pakistan will take action against Azhar if India provides “solid, inalienable evidence” against him. "We are studying the dossier (given by India on Pulwama attack). If India wants to initiate a dialogue based on this dossier, we are willing to engage with them," he added.

Questioning India's February 26 air strike, he said, “India claimed they hit 3 terror camps. Where are they? They claimed that they killed 350 terrorists. Where are the bodies?"

