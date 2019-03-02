Home Nation

Jaish has not claimed responsibility for Pulwama attack: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

This statement comes a day after Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that JeM chief Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and unwell. 

Published: 02nd March 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File | AP)

By Online Desk

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Fridays said that terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) has not claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack and there is a farrago behind the attack.

This statement comes a day after Qureshi claimed that JeM chief Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and unwell. 

“The confusion is that the leadership when contacted, they said no. (The leadership has been contacted) by people over here. They deny that… they claimed no responsibility... there’s confusion. There are conflicting reports on it," Qureshi told BBC.

Earlier on February 14, a suicide bomber rammed his car into a convoy killing over 40 CRPF men in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

READ| Pakistani F-16 pilot was mistaken to be an Indian, lynched by his own: Report

However, contrary to Qureshi's claims, in an unverified video, JeM claimed responsibility and identified the suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar as one of their own. 

Qureshi had earlier said that Pakistan will take action against Azhar if India provides “solid, inalienable evidence” against him. "We are studying the dossier (given by India on Pulwama attack). If India wants to initiate a dialogue based on this dossier, we are willing to engage with them," he added.

Questioning India's February 26 air strike, he said, “India claimed they hit 3 terror camps. Where are they? They claimed that they killed 350 terrorists. Where are the bodies?"
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Pakistan standoff Masood Azhar Shah Mahmood Qureshi India Pakistan crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp