Jaish militant killed in Kulgam had plans for Pulwama-like suicide attack, shows video

A purported video of Raqib Ahmad, shot before he was killed, went viral on social media on Saturday.

Pulwama attack, Soldiers

Soldiers at the suicide bomb attack site in Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: One of the three militants killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district last week had plans to carry out a suicide attack similar to the February 14 Pulwama terror strike, according to a purported video of the ultra in which he spoke about such a plot.

The three militants killed in the encounter in Turigam area of Kulgam district on February 24 belonged to the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and were identified as Raqib Ahmad, a resident of Shiganpora, and Waleed and Numan of Pakistan.

A purported video of Ahmad, shot before he was killed, went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the clip, he spoke about his plans to carry out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on security forces.

"I will be in heaven by the time this video reaches you," Ahmad said in the over six-minute video in which he glorified terror attacks involving suicide bombers.

The video is similar to the one that surfaced immediately after the Pulwama attack in which JeM suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar claimed responsibility for the terror strike.

A police official said they were ascertaining the veracity of the video.

