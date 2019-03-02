Jamaat-e-Islami ban angers J&K’s politicians

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Union Home Ministry’s ban on socio-religious, separatist political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) has drawn strong criticism from parties in Jammu and Kashmir leading authorities to impose curbs in parts of the strife-torn Valley to foil any protests.

The ban evoked criticism with former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti who said,“Jamaat has been credited for running schools and is a socio-religious organisation. The party is totally non- violent and has on many occasions publicly disapproved of violence as a method of political struggle.”

National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar expressed dismay over the ban saying suppression breeds radicalisation.

“By banning JeI, the government will achieve nothing but giving it a dissident glamour. The move will not help; it will rather impede the process of reconciliation and rapprochement in our state,” she said.

BJP’s former ally and separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajjad Gani Lone termed the ban against the ethos, ideals and essence of a vibrant democracy.

“I strongly pitch for revocation of the ban,” he said.

Separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik also condemned the ban.

The authorities, meanwhile, enforced tough security restrictions in downtown Srinagar and parts of north and south Kashmir.