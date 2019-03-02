Home Nation

Jamaat-e-Islami ban angers J&K’s politicians

The authorities, meanwhile, enforced tough security restrictions in downtown Srinagar and parts of north and south Kashmir. 

Published: 02nd March 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Union Home Ministry’s ban on socio-religious, separatist political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) has drawn strong criticism from parties in Jammu and Kashmir leading authorities to impose curbs in parts of the strife-torn Valley to foil any protests.

The ban evoked criticism with former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti who said,“Jamaat has been credited for running schools and is a socio-religious organisation. The party is totally non- violent and has on many occasions publicly disapproved of violence as a method of political struggle.” 

National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar expressed dismay over the ban saying suppression breeds radicalisation.

“By banning JeI, the government will achieve nothing but giving it a dissident glamour. The move will not help; it will rather impede the process of reconciliation and rapprochement in our state,” she said.

BJP’s former ally and separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajjad Gani Lone termed the ban against the ethos, ideals and essence of a vibrant democracy.
“I strongly pitch for revocation of the ban,” he said.

Separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik also condemned the ban. 

The authorities, meanwhile, enforced tough security restrictions in downtown Srinagar and parts of north and south Kashmir. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamaat-e-Islami Mehbooba Mufti J&K Umar Farooq Mohammad Yasin Malik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp