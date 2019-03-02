Home Nation

Manipur to increase monthly pension for retired journalists

A cabinet memo regarding this has been prepared as well, Singh said in the assembly, while responding to a query raised by a legislator, O Surjakumar.

Published: 02nd March 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Information and Public Relation Minister of Manipur Th Bishwajit Singh Saturday said the process to increase the monthly pension for retired journalists and ex-gratia for families of the deceased scribes is underway.

A cabinet memo regarding this has been prepared as well, Singh said in the assembly, while responding to a query raised by a legislator, O Surjakumar.

"The cabinet will soon pass the welfare scheme despite being delayed due to some obstacles," Singh said.

He told the assembly that at present the monthly pension for retired journalists is Rs 4,000 and it will be increased to Rs 10,000.

The family pension (for families of the deceased journalists) will be increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per month, Singh said.

Singh also said that the one-time ex-gratia for families journalists, who died in unfortunate incidents, will be increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The retirement age of journalists in the state is 60 years, officials said.

TAGS
Th Bishwajit Singh journalist pension for journalist

