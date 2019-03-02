Home Nation

Meaning of Abhinandan will change now: PM Modi

The world takes note of what India does and the nation has the power to 'change dictionary meanings', Modi said.

Published: 02nd March 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Air Force IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he is released by Pakistan authorities at Wagah border on the Pakistani side March 1 (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The meaning of "Abhinandan" would change now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday in an apparent reference to the IAF pilot released by Pakistan.

The world takes note of what India does and the nation has the power to "change dictionary meanings", Modi said at a housing ministry event here.

ALSO READ: PAF pilot who fell with Abhinandan lynched by Pakistani mob

His remarks came a day after IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was handed over to India by Pakistan after being in captivity for nearly three days.

He was captured on February 27 by Pakistan following a dogfight between the two air forces in which his MIG-21 was shot down.

"The world takes note of what India does. India has the strength to change the meaning of words in the dictionary."

ALSO READ: War veterans in Hyderabad divided over India’s options after Pakistan releases Abhinandan

Abhinandan once used to mean congratulations. And now the meaning of Abhinandan will change," he said Soon after the pilot was released, Modi had tweeted, "Welcome Home Wing Commander Abhinandan! The nation is proud of your exemplary courage."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Abhinandan Wing Commander IAF pilot MiG21

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp