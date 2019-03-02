Knowledge of Constitution made essential for Qazis, says Muslim body

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With triple talaq issue making part of the poll narrative, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided that qazis at Shariat courts (Darul Qaza) be imparted lessons on Indian Constitution to ensure their knowledge on the provisions meant for the minority community.

The decision of AIMPLB is being seen in the perspective of the new triple talaq rules which make it a criminal offence with a jail term to the accused.

The triple talaq victims often complain that Darul Qazas don’t lend them a judicious ear. They opine that a new law is needed to protect them against the divorce and also domestic violence perpetrated by the in-laws as the

AIMPLB claims that Shariat court is competent enough to deal with such issues AIMPLB member Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said that some people from the community had been defaming the sharia

courts. “The Darul Qaza work very much within the constitutional framework. Most of the issues that are brought to Darul Qaza are solved without hassle,” he said.

The Muslim body feels that apart from Islamic knowledge, the qazis should also be aware of the various articles related to their community in the Constitution. They have also decided that the words ‘adaalat’ and ‘court’ will no longer be used to refer to Darul Qaza.

“The qazis appointed in the Darul Qaza will now be trained in the knowledge of Articles of Indian constitution especially those related to the rights of Muslims. Darul Qaza has nothing to do with the judicial system of the country,” said senior lawyer and member AIMPLB Zafaryab Jilani.

Jilani added that Darul Qaza used to play mediator in a number of legal issues related to the minority community. “The issues that are not sub-judice are often resolved by mediation. The complainants are not bound by the decision of the Darul-Qaza and are free to go to a court if not satisfied. However, the number of cases going to court after mediation at Darul Qaza is quite low.”

While Uttar Pradesh has 19 Sharia courts, Maharashtra has 33 and Rajasthan four. Madhya Pradesh and Delhi each have two such courts. States such as Goa, Punjab and Karnataka have one sharia court each. Most cases that are brought here related to family and domestic issues.