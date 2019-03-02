Home Nation

Now Centre planning crackdown on Hurriyat

However, they clarified that the matter was being examined and a final decision would be taken only after a thorough analysis. 

Published: 02nd March 2019 08:07 AM

Security personnel stop a vehicle during restrictions in Srinagar on Friday. Authorities have imposed restrictions in parts of the city and the state to avoid any protests over the ban on Jammat-e-Islami from spilling onto the streets | Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After banning Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir, the Narendra Modi government is also considering a ban on the All India Hurriyat Conference, sources in the government indicated on Friday. However, they clarified that the matter was being examined and a final decision would be taken only after a thorough analysis.

Government officials said the ban on JeI was essential as the outfit promoted anti-national activities and it was the JeI that was responsible for the creation of the state’s biggest terror group, the  Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM). They said the JeI was also the brain behind the formation of the Hurriyat Conference.

“The Jel (J&K) is responsible for the formation of the HM, the biggest terrorist outfit active in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jel (J&K) is also the brain behind formation of the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) with the support of Pakistan,” an official said. The Hurriyat, a conglomerate of separatists and “terrorist leanings”, has been ideologically supporting Pakistan-sponsored violent terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

Sources said JeI is responsible for propagatiing separatists and radicals in the Valley, and has been providing all kind of support to the HM. In a way, the HM is the militant wing of the JeI (J&K), the official said.

The JeI-J&K has a large cadre in the state, especially in the south Kashmir region, the officials said, adding that the HM, with the support of Pakistan is training and supplying weapons, and is actively spearheading terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley.    

Its cadres are actively involved in subversive activities by providing hideouts and ferrying arms for HM, he said. 

