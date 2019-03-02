Home Nation

PM has fulfilled none of his promises, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi assured minimum income and jobs to youth if his party were to be voted to power in the general elections.

Published: 02nd March 2019

Congress​ chief Rahul Gandhi​

Congress​ chief Rahul Gandhi​ (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi assured minimum income and jobs to youth if his party were to be voted to power in the general elections. He also came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘politicising’ air strikes on Pakistan and threw a challenge to show one promise which the PM may have fulfilled.

Gandhi chose Dhule where the PM had spoken on February 16 to launch his first poll rally in Maharashtra, accusing Modi of baling out 15 industrialists by doling out Rs 3.5 lakh crore. “That money could have been yours,” he told the youth.

“I am in politics since 2004. Show me a single false promise I have made in all these years. On the contrary, show me a single promise that was kept by Modiji. It is my challenge,” Rahul said.

He also accused the Modi government of trying to grab the land from tribals and rural people, while criticising the Union government’s scheme of transferring Rs 6,000 annually into the bank account of farmers.

“They should be ashamed of announcing Rs 17 per month to a farmer family. There are two Hindustans. One is of farmers and the poor and the other is of Modi and industrialists. If we come to power there will be only one Hindustan. That will lead to everyone’s development.”

Accusing the BJP of spreading hatred everywhere, he said, “ This country belongs to everyone.”

Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi

