President Kovind issues order extending quota for economically backward sections in J&K

A notification in this regard was issued after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took a decision on Thursday to issue the order, a Home Ministry official said.

Published: 02nd March 2019 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PIB)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind issued an order extending the benefits of reservation to economically backward sections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night.

With this, the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections has been made applicable in Jammu and Kashmir also.

This would pave the way for reserving state government jobs to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir who are from economically weaker sections belonging to any religion or caste, the official said.

Ten per cent reservation to economically weaker sections was introduced in the rest of the country through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment in January 2019.

The central government's move came as Jammu and Kashmir is currently under the President's Rule.

Comments

