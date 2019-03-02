Home Nation

Punjab government to form new police battalion to check liquor smuggling

The formation of a new team for the Department of Excise and Taxation comes in the wake of new excise policy cleared by the Punjab cabinet.

Published: 02nd March 2019 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a bid to control liquor smuggling from neighbouring states, Punjab government will form an additional battalion of police comprising one IGP or DIG level officer of state police with SP rank officers at Divisional level, the required number of DSPs, along with 50-60 police staff in each excise district.

The formation of a new team for the Department of Excise and Taxation comes in the wake of new excise policy cleared by the Punjab cabinet on Saturday. Under the new policy, the ex-distillery issue price (EDP) of country liquor which was earlier fixed by the Punjab Government is now handed over to the market forces, who will now be able to fix their own rates of their brands.

The new team will focus on breaking the monopolistic trends in the liquor trade and allotment of liquor vends in small groups, in line with the approach adopted last year. Under the new policy, approved by the state cabinet a target of Rs 6201 crore has been fixed as against anticipated collection of Rs 5462 crore fixed for the 2018-19.

As per the new policy, the number of groups would remain the same at approximately 700, whereas the group size would increase only to the extent of the anticipated increase in the revenue. This will ensure participation of small licensees, and the number of liquor vends will also remain almost the same as during the Excise Policy 2019-20. The licensees have been allowed to carry forward their unsold quota of liquor of 2018-19 to next year i.e. 2019-20 with a nominal fee.

Taking the consumption pattern into account, the quota of PML (country liquor) has been increased from 5.78 crore proof litres to 6.36 crore litres, an increase of 10 per cent.

Similarly, the quota of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) has been increased from 2.48 crore proof litres to 2.62 crore proof litre, a rise by 6 per cent. There has been a 16 per cent increase in the quota of low alcoholic beverage such as beer from 2.57 crore Bulk Litres to 3.00 crore Bulk Litres.


An additional bottling fee of Rs 1 per litre will be levied, which is likely to generate a revenue of approximately Rs 30 crore. This amount will be allocated by the Finance Department for the purpose of alcohol de-addiction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Department of Excise and Taxation Punjab government Punjab cabinet India Made Foreign Liquor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp