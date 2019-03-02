Home Nation

Radar photos confirm four Jaish buildings were hit during Balakot strike, say officials

Officials said four buildings of the Jaish-e-Mohammed camp were hit by Spice-2000 precision-guided bombs fired from India's Mirage-2000 fighters.

A Pakistani soldier stands guard in the area where Indian jets strike in Jaba near Balakot, in Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)

Indian defence officials said on Friday that synthetic aperture radar (SAR) photos show that the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) training camp in Balakot was hit during the February 26 airstrikes by the IAF. 

The sources confirmed that four buildings of the intended target were hit by Spice-2000 precision-guided bombs fired from India's Mirage-2000 fighters.

However, officials said it was impossible to estimate the number of casualties owing to the limitations of technical intelligence and the absence of ground intelligence. The officials also reiterated that the satellite images clearly show craters caused by bombs were visible in open areas.

"The SAR films clearly show before and after pictures of the intended targets being hit. It's up to the government whether it wants to release the images or not. Pakistan, of course, has also worked swiftly to repair the damage site," an official told TOI. 

The foreign secretary on February 26 said the "non-military pre-emptive attack" targeted "a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis, who were being trained for fidayeen action, were eliminated".

 

