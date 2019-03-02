Home Nation

Sanitation workers set Guinness record at Kumbh in Prayagraj

This record comes days after the BJP government here rolled out a fleet of 510 buses to highlight the transport prowess of the state government and the efficiency of the buses deployed to ferry people

Published: 02nd March 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: Sanitation workers in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday set a Guinness World Record when 10,000 of them got together for a three-minute cleaning drive at Kumbh here, officials said.

The event was organised by the Kumbh Mela administration and the state Health Department. Health Minister and Prayagraj MLA Siddhartah Nath Singh also wielded a broom along with others.

The Minister hailed the sanitation workers as the real heroes at the Kumbh, as the cleanliness drive was the highlight at the biggest religious congregation in the world.

"Millions of people from India and abroad assembled at Kumbh over the past two months and everyone was impressed by the cleanliness and hygiene that you all ensured," the Minister said.

This record comes days after the BJP government here rolled out a fleet of 510 buses to highlight the transport prowess of the state government and the efficiency of the buses deployed to ferry pilgrims to the Kumbh-2019.

The Kumbh, which is also recorded as the largest congregation on earth, began on January 14 and will conclude on March 4, with the last shahi snan (royal bath) on the occasion of 'Maha Shivratri'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanitation workers Guinness World Record Kumbh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp