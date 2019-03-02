Sanitation workers set Guinness record at Kumbh in Prayagraj

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: Sanitation workers in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday set a Guinness World Record when 10,000 of them got together for a three-minute cleaning drive at Kumbh here, officials said.

The event was organised by the Kumbh Mela administration and the state Health Department. Health Minister and Prayagraj MLA Siddhartah Nath Singh also wielded a broom along with others.

The Minister hailed the sanitation workers as the real heroes at the Kumbh, as the cleanliness drive was the highlight at the biggest religious congregation in the world.

"Millions of people from India and abroad assembled at Kumbh over the past two months and everyone was impressed by the cleanliness and hygiene that you all ensured," the Minister said.

This record comes days after the BJP government here rolled out a fleet of 510 buses to highlight the transport prowess of the state government and the efficiency of the buses deployed to ferry pilgrims to the Kumbh-2019.

The Kumbh, which is also recorded as the largest congregation on earth, began on January 14 and will conclude on March 4, with the last shahi snan (royal bath) on the occasion of 'Maha Shivratri'.