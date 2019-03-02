Home Nation

Those baying for war should fight it themselves: Widow of Squadron Leader

He had served in Guwahati and Gorakhpur before being promoted to Sqn Ldr in 2015. He was posted to Kashmir only about a month back, Air Force sources have said.

Published: 02nd March 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Family members of Squadron Leader Ninad Mandavgane

Family members of Squadron Leader Ninad Mandavgane, who died in a helicopter crash in J&K, at his funeral. (Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Strongly condemning war-mongering over social media, Vijeta, the widow of Squadron Leader Ninad Mandavgane who was cremated at Nashik on Friday, has said that those crying for war from the comfort of social media go to the border to fight the war themselves.

“The way things are being flared up over the social media is horrible. Nothing is going to come out of that. I would request those social media warriors to stop doing it and would tell them, if you have so much ‘Josh’ then go join the force and see how it feels,” Vijeta said while interacting with media.

The mortal remains of the officer arrived at Ozar airbase near Nashik on Thursday. They were brought to his residence in the morning on Friday and then taken to the crematorium in a huge procession.

ALSO READ | PAF pilot who fell with Abhinandan assaulted by mob

A mechanical engineer by education Sqn Ldr Ninad was commissioned in the helicopter stream of Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2009. An alumini of Bhonsla Military School of Nashik and Services Preparatory Institute of Aurangabad, he had also achieved recognition as a national level hockey player. He is survived by his wife , their two-year-old daughter, a younger brother and his parents, who are both retired bankers.

“He had decided that he wanted to join the armed forces very early in the life and achieved his goal. He even discarded chance to become a commercial pilot to join the Air Force,” said the slain officer’s father Anil Mandavgane.

He was probably my best student, said former principal of Bhonsala Military school A Y Kulkarni. “He had great leadership qualities. I remember once he came to me to get relief from punishment for two of his classmates. I did so and later, I realised that he was ensuring that both of them are studying well and not quarrelling amongst themselves,” Kulkarni said.

He had served in Guwahati and Gorakhpur before being promoted to Sqn Ldr in 2015. He was posted to Kashmir only about a month back, Air Force sources have said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ninad Mandavgane Squadron Leader IAF pilot India-Pakistan Stand-off

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Subrato Chatterjee
    She is correct.
    6 hours ago reply
Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp