Abhinandan suffered spinal injury after plane ejection, rib injury during Pakistani mob assault: Report

By Online Desk

Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman sustained a rib injury as well as one on his lower spine, as revealed after a medical examination, news agency ANI reported.

Sources told ANI the rib injury could have happened due to the assault by local residents in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir soon after the Indian pilot was ejected from his MiG-21 fighter plane after a dogfight across the border on Wednesday.

The spinal injury is believed to be from when he was ejected from his plane.

London-based lawyer and commentator Khalid Umar shared a video on Facebook on Sunday where Abhinandan with a bloodied face is seen lying face down to the ground, surrounded by an angry mob, while answering questions asked by the forces. The enraged locals are heard shouting 'shoot him'.

On Wednesday, Varthaman, flying a MiG 21 Bison, was chasing Pakistani F-16 fighters which had transgressed into the Indian airspace, and in the process, his plane crossed over to the Pakistani side and was shot down. Abhinandan ejected safely but was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army upon landing. Before his plane was shot, he had hit a Pakistani F-16.

The medical scan was done to check for bugs which could have been implanted in the Wing Commander's body. He was returned to India on Friday.

Varthaman will undergo more check-ups and treatment at the Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment for the next 10 days, the source said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Air Chief Birender Singh Dhanoa had met the pilot on Saturday.

On Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the release of Varthaman, calling it a “peace gesture”. India used diplomatic and military pressure to ensure that Pakistan releases Varthaman unconditionally, according to top sources in New Delhi.

India mounted pressure on Pakistan through the international community, with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval holding talks with the US and other P-5 countries, the sources said. The External Affairs Ministry also exerted pressure on Pakistan through the Arab world, they said.

(With ANI inputs)