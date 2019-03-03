Home Nation

Gujarat man gets 20 years in jail for raping teen step daughters

By PTI

VADODARA: A Gujarat court has sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for raping his two teenage step daughters.

Additional Session Judge J M Sojitra on Saturday sentenced the 45-year-old man under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Public prosecutor H R Joshi said.

Joshi told PTI that police had registered a case in December 2013 on the basis of a complaint filed by the 13-year-old and 14-year-old girls.

The girls told police they were raped for over two months ever since their mother was forced to go out to work and they were alone at home.

