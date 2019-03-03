Home Nation

Kumbh Mela: Sangam all set to witness last holy dip on Mahashivratri on March 4

The Kumbh draws lakhs of pilgrims over the course of approximately 55 auspicious days to bathe at the Sangam.

Published: 03rd March 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Sangam at early hours on the auspicious 'Mauni Amavasya' during the Kumbh Mela. (Photo: PTI)

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: The Sangam, confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, is all set to witness the last dip of the Kumbh Mela on Mahashivratri Monday, after more than 22 crore devotees took a holy bath here.

"This day symbolises the last holy bath of the Kalpvasis and is directly related to Lord Shiva. As per the mythology, this day is awaited in the heavens as well," Gunjan Varshney, president of Ram Naam Bank situated at Civil Lines here, told PTI.

She also said it was on this day that Lord Shiva got married, and hence is eagerly awaited by his followers, who worship him.

Elaborating about the significance of Mahashivratri, Ashutosh Varshney of Grah Nakshtram, who has set up his camp here, said, "Mahashivratri marks the culmination of the Kumbh and the prominent bathing days.

And this time Mahashivratri is falling on a Monday the day dedicated to Lord Shiva, which is falling after a long time.

"The Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, held in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad from January 15 on Makar Sakranti to March 4 this year. This is a very rare coincidence and the Sangam area will remain more crowded than previous years since it is the last bating day," he said.

Varshney said Kumbh will conclude on a rare occasion, Mahashivratri. He also said 'Rudrabhishek' of 'shivling' is also done on this day. In the Kumbh held in Sangam city, there were six bathing dates.

"Of these, shahi snaans were held on occasions of Makar Sankranti (January 15), Mauni Amawasya (February 4) and Basant Panchami (February 10).

"Apart from this, 'parv snaans have been held on the occasion of Paush Poornima (January 21) and Maghi Poornima (February 19)," Varshney said.

The Kumbh draws lakhs of pilgrims over the course of approximately 55 auspicious days to bathe at the Sangam. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumbh Mela Mahashivratri  Kalpvasis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp